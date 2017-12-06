Chances For White Christmas In The QC

With the recent cold snap and flurries we have been asked several times: "what are the chances for a white Christmas in the QC?". So, I did a little digging and here's what I came up with.

A white Christmas is when we have an inch or more of snow on the ground. We haven't had that happen since 2013. In fact we have more "brown" Christmas' than we do white. Only 43% of the time do we have White Christmas in the QC.

Now let's look at this year. Below normal temperatures will stick around for the rest of the month, but the weather pattern appears to quite dry. So many systems that move through the midwest won't be significant snow producers. Only time will tell, but hopefully this answers your questions.