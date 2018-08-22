Change of venue sought for Charlottesville suspect's trial

Attorneys for a man accused of driving into a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia filed a motion to move the trial on first-degree murder and other charges. One person died after the crash into the crowd and several others were hurt.

Citing media coverage of the events of the Unite the Right rally and its aftermath, James Fields Jr.'s attorneys asked to either change venues or bring in jurors from another area. They say Fields will not have a fair trial in Charlottesville.

The motion will be discussed during an upcoming motions hearing on August 30 in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

Fields is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Heather Heyer and multiple malicious wounding and assault charges.

The 10 charges were filed after investigators say Fields drove his vehicle into other vehicles and a crowd of counter-protesters near the Downtown Mall.

The trial is currently scheduled to begin in November.

Fields is also facing multiple federal hate crime charges.