Changes in the works for Colonial Williamsburg

Popular tourist attractions in Colonial Williamsburg are losing thousands of dollars daily.

The nonprofit Colonial Williamsburg Foundation says declining attendance is causing the attraction to lose 148-thousand dollars each day.

As a result, many employees and staff workers are being laid off and buildings are closing.

The group also plans to use outsource companies to run its golfing, landscaping, retail stores, and other operations.

Another major change is the closing of the Kimball Theatre, which has not produced income since 1999.

Mitchell Reiss, President of Colonial Williamsburg Foundation said, "We need to refocus all of our efforts on the core educational mission, the historic area, teachers, and the museums."

Previous changes in the past two years in Colonial Williamsburg have brought in over ten million dollars.

