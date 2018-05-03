Changes in weekend events due to Mississippi River flooding

The City of Davenport is making some changes to plans due to flooding on the Mississippi River. The river is now expected to crest about two feet over flood stage and the city has moved some riverfront events, as a result.

The Rev it Up for Awareness event will be moving to Centennial Park on Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5.

The Twisted Cat Outdoor Fish Tournament will also take place nearby at Marquette Landing and the area adjacent to the land on Saturday, May 5. Parking, however, will be limited. Attendees are encouraged to park in lots at Marquette and River Drive, the Florian Keen lot, or the lot adjacent to Modern Woodmen Park.Note: Florian Keen and the lot adjacent to Modern Woodmen will be inaccessible from Gaines Street, you will have to take Marquette Street to Beiderbecke to access those lots.

The river is projected to crest at 17.3 feet on May 8. At that level, LeClaire Park is under water.