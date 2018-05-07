Channel Cat Water Taxi gets $1.9 million federal grant for improvements

The Channel Cat water taxi is on track to getting a new, million dollar home. According to a joint news release from U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) along with U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) the Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (MetroLink) will receive $1,986,500 for the construction of a new passenger ferryboat terminal in Moline.

According to Jennifer Hirsch of MetroLink, the money will be used to upgrade existing docks at John Deere Commons near the Taxslaer Center, which are about 25 years old.

Along with improvements, Hirsch says the docks will get real-time signage, ADA accessibility improvements as well as upgrades to the engines and seating capacity on the boats, which currently hold 49. She says during peak summer months, they sometimes have to turn passengers away.

Two years ago, a new terminal was built for the water taxis at Riverbend Commons, which is along the Ben Butterworth Parkway in Moline.

