Channel Cat boat is rescued after hitting submerged object

A close call for the Channel Cat water taxi. One of the boats had to be rescued after hitting a submerged object in the Mississippi River.

A person with Celebration Cruises, which contracts some staff for the service, says after the Channel Cat hit the object, the boat was pushed up onto some rocks.

Fire boats came to the rescue and got the vessel loose. No word on whether anyone was on board at the time.

The Channel Cat boat went back to the dock, was checked out and returned to service.