Charges Filed in 18-Month Long Double Homicide Investigation

Clinton, IA - More than a year after two men were found murdered in a home in Clinton, an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect who is already in prison.

Clinton Police say an arrest warrant was issued for Steven Armsted, 48, of Clinton, for two counts of First Degree Murder in the deaths of Kevin Lambert, 59, and Steven Cox, 61.

On March 6, 2017, Clinton police responded to calls of an unresponsive person at 114 N. 5th Street.

Police found two men, Lambert and Cox, dead from apparent stab wounds.

The homicide case was worked by Clinton Police, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations and the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner.

Armsted is already held in the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison on different charges.

TV6 is currently looking through the affidavit for Armsted and will bring more details as we read through it.

According to Affidavit records, a friend of Lambert's went to teh home on March 6, because he was not answering her phone calls. When she entered the home through an unlocked door, she found Lambert unresponsive. She, then, called a friend, then 911.

The affidavit says that police were able to obtain footage from several video surveillance cameras outside of homes in the neighborhood where Lambert and Cox were found.

Police found two men around the house in the footage. Investigators took the footage to a bar one of the victims was known to go to before. Through questioning, they were able to identify one of the men wearing a diamond earring who people called "Mississippi" and whose name was Steve Armsted.

Investigators later questioned a woman who Armsted apparently called from Lambert's house on March 2nd asking her for money so he could stay at Lambert's home.

Investigators also learned that, alter, on March 7th, the woman received a call from Armsted who said he was in trouble and "if he was caught he would be going to jail for the rest of his live," according to the affidavit.

The records also indicate that while searching the area between the victim's house and another residence, a knife was found in a plastic garbage container. Blood on the blade matched Lambert's and Cox'.

The affidavit states that, on March 8, police were tipped off that Armsted may be leaving town. Officers went to a location where Armsted was and arrested him on a warrant not related to this case.

When TV6 asked police about the other man identified in the surveillance video, they simply said they have their one and only suspect.