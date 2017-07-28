Charges filed in case of dog slashed

On Friday, July 28, 2017, Henry County State's Attorney Matt Schutte filed formal charges against a juvenile male in the case of a dog with lacerations to its throat.

On Tuesday the Kewanee Police Department was called about an injured puppy. The Labrador retriever/ pit bull mix had multiple lacerations to its throat.

On Thursday the Kewanee Police Department provided its investigative reports to the Henry County State's Attorney. State's Attorney Schutte reviewed the files before filing charges. The suspect is a juvenile and charges will be filed in Juvenile Court. However, Schutte says he will seek to have the case transferred out of Juvenile Court and plans to prosecute the suspect as an adult. The ultimate decision if the suspect can be charged as an adult is made by a judge.

The name of the suspect is not being released at this time because of his Juvenile status.