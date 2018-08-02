Charity donates specialized bike to girl with cerebral palsy

A Dubuque County girl is finally able to ride a bike thanks to a surprise donation.

Variety the Children's Charity donated a specialized bike to 11 year old Kristin Dunkel who has cerebral palsy.

The surprise giveaway happened at Hy-Vee on Locust St. in Dubuque. Kristin's mom kept it a secret by telling Kristin they were going out to eat.

However, Kristin says she knew something was up.

When Variety presented the bike to her, she immediately commented on the color of it; purple, her favorite!

She tried out the bike down the aisles of Hy-Vee and got the hang of it right away.

Kristin thanks Variety for the gift.

"I did not know there was a group like this doing this so it warms my heart to find out that somebody, some people are actually doing this to help other people," she said.

Variety works with physical therapists throughout the state to find kids who would benefit from having a specialized bike, which can cost up to $4,000.