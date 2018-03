After we reported that Tillys was closing in the mall, a lot of TV-6 viewers reached out saying they heard Charlotte Russe was to close as well.

TV-6 reached out to Charlotte Russe, and they confirmed they will be closing the mall's location on Tuesday, April 24.

Beginning Friday, March 23 the store will be 30% off, excluding clearance.

Tillys will be closing its mall location on Tuesday, March 27.