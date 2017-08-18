Chasing eclipses across the globe is a way of life for some

In this photo provided by Clemson University, Donald and Norma Liebenberg stand in the driveway of their home in Salem, S.C., on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Donald has seen and blogged about his 26 eclipses for Clemson University where he does research, and holds the record for most time in totality because the retired federal scientist used to chase them by airplane whenever possible. But in 2017, the celestial event will come to him. (Ken Scar/Clemson University via AP)
WASHINGTON (AP) - For most people, a total solar eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime event. For some eclipse chasers, it's a way of life.

These veteran eclipse chasers spend lots of money and craft intricate plans all to experience another mid-day darkening of the sky. Many work in science and related fields and they'll travel around the world, even to Antarctica, to see one more.

For Monday's full eclipse in the U.S., many of the big eclipse chasers will be in Oregon or Wyoming because there's a better chance of clear weather there. But they'll be ready to drive hundreds of miles to find good weather if necessary.

One couple won't be going far this time. They're only going as far as their driveway.

This eclipse is coming directly to them in South Carolina.

 