Cheers and Biers German Homebrew Beer Tasting - Oct 14

Once again, the annual tradition of beer tasting comes to the German American Heritage Center. On October 14, 2017 from 6-8pm at the German American Heritage Center in Davenport, the center will be hosting local homebrewing groups such as MUGZ,The Powder Keggers, REFS, and Trade My Homebrew.

Jerry's Market Brat Baskets will also be serving their delicious food! Compare the authentic German style beer and enjoy the company of friends.

The event will be held on the 4th floor at 712 W. 2nd St. Davenport, Ia. Admission is $20 for advanced tickets, $25 for tickets at the door. Call 562.322.8844 for advanced tickets.

The German American Heritage Center is open on Tuesdays-Saturdays 10-4 and on Sundays from 12-4; closed on Mondays. For more information on current exhibitions and connected programming please call 563-322-8844, visit our website at gahc.org and like us on Facebook.

