Chelsea Raker sentenced to 40 years in prison

A woman from Ohio was sentenced to 40 years in prison for her involvement in an armed robbery that left a 15-year-old Rock Island teen dead.

Chelsea Raker pleaded guilty last October to armed robbery. In exchange, two counts of first-degree murder were dropped.

In April 2016, 15-year-old Jescie Armstrong was fatally shot during a drug deal.

Court records show Raker must serve 85% of her sentence with credit for time served and three years mandatory supervised release.

Last summer, 19-year-old Kire Carr, of Rock Island pleaded guilty to felony murder in the case and testify at Raker's trial. In exchange for the testimony and cooperation, Carr was sentenced to 20-years in prison and to serve the entirety of it.

One other defendant, 20-year-old Trey Gustafson of Rock Island, is still awaiting trial.