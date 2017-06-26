Chicago Mayor: High Court's travel ban decision 'concerning'

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says the Supreme Court's decision allowing the Trump administration to partially enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six majority-Muslim countries is "deeply concerning."

Emanuel said in a Monday statement that Chicago officials remain opposed to the "ill-conceived and discriminatory ban" and Chicago will continue to be a welcoming city to immigrants. Chicago has been a so-called "sanctuary city" for decades and city officials have worked to strengthen immigrant protections since Donald Trump assumed the presidency.

Emanuel was a onetime White House chief of staff under former President Barack Obama.

The court's decision overturns lower court orders that blocked it. The action Monday is a victory for Trump in a major legal controversy of his young presidency.

The justices will hear arguments in the fall.

