Officer fatally shoots driver after pinning another officer with a car

Chicago police say an officer has shot and killed a motorist after the driver struck an officer during a traffic stop on the city's Northwest Side.

Police say officers had stopped the 19-year-old motorist for driving erratically and when they exited their patrol car, the motorist used his vehicle to pin one of the officers. One of the officers then shot the motorist.

The injured officer was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

The shooting is being investigated by the Independent Police Review Authority. The officer who shot the motorist will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.