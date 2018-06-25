Chicago Police dog sniffs out $10M worth of marijuana

This must be one of the greatest police K9 busts of all time.

A canine working for the Chicago Police Department alerted officers to a vehicle on Sunday which had been stopped for suspected narcotics trafficking.

Police say a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovered of more than 1500 pounds of cannabis products – worth around $10 million on the street.

CBS Chicago reports the driver of the vehicle, Jason Tanner, 42, was arrested and charged with cannabis possession of more than 5,000 grams.

Chicago Police in a Facebook post said the narcotics were on their way from California to Chicago.