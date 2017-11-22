Chicago airports expect nearly 2 million holiday travelers

Nearly 2 million passengers are expected to travel through Chicago's international airports during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said Tuesday that O'Hare and Midway airports will be among the busiest in nation over the next week. Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day at both airports.

Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans says the airports are prepared to provide a "safe and efficient experience" for travelers.

The department is encouraging passengers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their departure time for domestic flights, and three hours early for international travel.

Evans says the passenger volume at both airports is expected to be up slightly compared with last year.

On Wednesday, O'Hare will have live musical entertainment. Midway airport will provide free hot cocoa.