Two Chicago cousins face federal weapons charges for allegedly selling more than a dozen guns on the city's South Side.

A U.S. attorney's office statement Tuesday says 26-year-old Benjamin Vasquez Jr. is accused of selling 16 guns, including an AK-47 and a sawed-off shotgun.

A complaint says his 27-year-old cousin, Jorge Vasquez, has also been involved in selling guns. It cites a rifle he allegedly sold in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood earlier this year for $1,000.