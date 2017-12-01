Chicago homicide suspect arrested during I-380 traffic stop

The United States Marshals Service says a Chicago homicide suspect was arrested during a traffic stop on I-380 Friday afternoon.

U.S. Marshals say 31-year-old Justin Smith was identified as a suspect in a November 2016 Chicago homicide.

After learning Smith had left Illinois, the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force were brought in to help find him.

While working with U.S. Marshals in Illinois, Kentucky and Iowa, the Chicago Police Fugitive United narrowed their search to a home in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE.

After hours of surveillance, Marshals saw Smith leave the residence and finally stopped the vehicle he was in on I-380 south, just a mile north of I-80. They were assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Smith was taken to the Linn County Jail where he awaits extradition.

A passenger in the vehicle was arrested on unrelated charges.