Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Dubuque stabbing incident

A Chicago man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a woman in Dubuque.

According to a Dubuque Police Department press release, officers responded to the 2100 block of Central Avenue for a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers observed citizens pulling a male off a female who was lying on the ground. Officers discovered the female had been stabbed.

The female was identified as 47-year-old Pamela Smiley, of Dubuque. The male was identified as 51-year-old Clifford Smiley, of Chicago.

Dubuque traffic camera footage from the area was reviewed and corroborated the incident and witness statements.

Police believe Pamela and Clifford are currently married or were married at some time.

Pamela was transported to Finley Hospital and treated for several stab wounds. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

Police have charged Clifford with attempted murder. The investigation is ongoing.