Chicago man dies after crashing car in Lee County

One man is dead after a vehicle rollover accident in Lee County on Thursday, Dec. 21.

The Illinois State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash just after 5 p.m. on I-39 southbound at milepost 89. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle had rolled several times.

The driver, 23-year-old Joseph L. Clark, of Chicago, was ejected from the vehicle. Clark was transported to Rochelle Community Hospital by the Shabbona Community Ambulance Service where he later died of his injuries.

Lee County Sheriff's Office, Illinois Conservation Police and the Shabbona Fire Department assisted at the scene.