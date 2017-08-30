Chicago man gets 21 years for sexually assaulting a child

A suburban Chicago man has been given a 21-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a child that he knew.

A statement from Kane County's prosecutors says a judge on Wednesday sentenced Angel Gallegos-Ortiz on three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Jurors convicted the 31-year-old Gallegos-Ortiz in May on evidence that he assaulted a child under the age of 13 from 2013 to 2015.

He must serve 85 percent of his sentence and will also have to register as a sex offender for life. He'll get more than two years credit for time served since his arrest.