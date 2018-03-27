Chicago man returns to White Sox job after being wrongfully convicted of murder

The Chicago White Sox just rehired a man who spent decades in prison for a crime he didn't commit.

The Chicago Tribune reports that prosecutors vacated the conviction of 49-year-old Nevest Coleman last year after finding DNA evidence that cleared his name.

Coleman was convicted in a 1994 rape and murder case after the body of a 20-year-old woman was found in the basement of a home where Coleman lived.

He was released from prison in November and granted a certificate of innocence after DNA tests linked the crime to a serial rapist.

Coleman's friends and family contacted the White Sox after his release, telling them of Coleman's desire to return to work at the ballpark.

The White Sox offered him a job interview and then welcomed him back to the job as a groundskeeper.

Coleman returned to the field Monday, where he began his first shift back by spending time reuniting with some old work friends.

"I feel great you know," Coleman said. "I wanted to come back here cause like I said, everybody here is like family to me and when I left, we was family, I was comfortable where I was working at, and I'm glad the staff...hired me back, the White Sox hired me back, I appreciate that."

