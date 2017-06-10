Chicago medical school launches stem cell biology center

A medical school in Chicago is launching a new center to study tissue regeneration and stem cell biology.

The College of Medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago says there will be a symposium Monday to commemorate the opening of the center, which will be housed at the medical school.

Officials say researchers will study molecular signals that drive stem cells to mature into different types of cells, among other topics. They'll also investigate issues such as the best ways to transplant engineered cells.

Several different professors will be involved, including the head of the university's pharmacology department.

University officials say there's a search underway to find a director and additional faculty.

