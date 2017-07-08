Chicago museum gets $82K grant to preserve WWII submarine

The National Park Service has awarded a grant to Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry to help preserve and expand access to its U-505 submarine.

The park service announced the roughly $82,000 Maritime Heritage Grant on Friday. It's one of 13 grants totaling more than $1.7 million the government is giving for projects that teach and preserve items related to U.S. maritime history.

The World War II German submarine known as the U-505 has been among the museum's best known and most popular exhibits since 1954.

Museum visitors may board the submarine, which was captured by U.S. forces in June 1944.

The National Park Service grant will be used to expand public access to areas of the submarine that were previously restricted. Money also will go toward preservation and research.