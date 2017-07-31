Chicago officials take 17 party bus companies off the road

Chicago officials are taking 17 party bus companies off the road after months of complaints about public drunkenness, shooting incidents and even gang activity.

On Monday, city officials announced they'd issued cease and desist orders to the companies after finding they had not followed strict requirements the City Council put in place in April. The new rules called for the companies to do things like hire security guards and install surveillance cameras. In all, the officials say an investigation of the buses resulted in 34 "administrative notices of violation" to party bus that did not comply with the rules.

In recent months, there have been a series of troubling incidents involving the buses, including the fatal shooting of a man on one of the buses in March.

