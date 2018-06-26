Chicago police say six young people were shot Monday in city's South Side

Chicago police say six young people have been shot and wounded at a park on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened Monday night and police say some of the wounded refused to help in the investigation. The wounded included a 15-year-old boy who was shot in an ankle. Others ranged in age from 19 to 27. All were in good to stable condition.

Separately Monday night, police say a 19-year-old man opened fire from an alley on the city's West Pullman neighborhood and someone returned fire, killing him. A 13-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were wounded.

Earlier, police say an 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg by a stray bullet while walking to the store in the Washington Park neighborhood. He's in stable condition.

