Chicago takes in shelter pets from Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma

Some four-legged evacuees from Hurricane Irma could find new homes in Illinois. More than 30 cats and dogs from shelters in Florida arrived in Chicago over the weekend.

They were moved from Florida’s Lee County partly because shelthers wanted to make room for pets who will become homeless after Irma.

The hurricane refugees will be hosted by Chicago’s Anti-cruelty Society for now.

But in the long run, the goal is to find the pets new families in Illinois.

The Anti-cruelty Society is hosting more than 80 pets evacuated from Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

