Chicago to host North American climate summit this fall

The mayor of Chicago says the city will host a climate summit for North American cities this fall.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Wednesday said Chicago would partner on the summit with the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy, an alliance of more than 7,400 cities and governments from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico that have committed to reducing carbon emissions as outlined in the Paris climate accord.

The mayor's office said details of the summit, including the date, would be announced in coming weeks. Emanuel's office says mayors who gather in Chicago will commit to moving forward with emissions reductions "regardless of action taken by their respective federal governments."

President Donald Trump recently announced the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris climate accord to help the U.S. economy.