Chicago woman found dead in hotel freezer

A 19-year-old Chicago woman has been found dead in a suburban hotel's freezer.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office says Kenneka Jenkins was pronounced dead at 12:48 a.m. Sunday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont. Rosemont police say hotel staff discovered Jenkins inside the walk-in freezer a short time earlier.

An autopsy is scheduled.

Police say Jenkins was last seen at a party at the hotel early Saturday. She was reported missing Saturday afternoon.

The woman's mother, Tereasa Martin, told the Chicago Tribune that police told her Jenkins apparently let herself into the freezer while drunk.

Martin said that if her daughter was drunk, she would have had difficulty opening the heavy freezer doors and would have realized she wasn't entering an elevator or the hotel entrance.

