Chicago woman gets life sentence in granddaughter's death

A Chicago grandmother has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of her 8-year-old granddaughter.

Helen Ford was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2013 torture, beating and strangulation of Gizzell Ford. Cook County Circuit Judge Evelyn Clay sentenced Ford on Wednesday.

Gizzell's father, Andre Ford, also was charged with murder but died in jail awaiting trial.

Prosecutors say Gizzell was dying of kidney failure even before she was strangled because her parents and grandmother denied her food and water.

An Illinois Department of Children and Family Services investigator visited the home a month before Gizzell's death. A doctor also found a suspicious injury weeks before Gizzell died, but didn't report suspected abuse.