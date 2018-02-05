Chicago's resident T-Rex is moving

A Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil that's been on prominent display at Chicago's Field Museum is being moved to make room for a cast of the biggest dinosaur ever discovered.

The Field Museum says the T-Rex named Sue, which has been at the museum since 2000, is moving on Monday. The specimen will be updated and moved upstairs to a private suite opening in 2019.

The changes are part of an overhaul to the lakefront museum's main hall.

A 122-foot-long titanosaur, a Patagotitan mayorum from Argentina, is expected to arrive in June. It'll take up a third of the main hall with its head peeking over a 28-foot, second-floor balcony.

