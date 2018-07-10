Chick-Fil-A celebrates Cow Appreciation Day, free entree for those who dress up

Holy Cow! It's Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A! So go and get your cow costumes ready, that is if you want to cash in on a free entree.

Customers, including kids, who dress up in their best cow attire, will receive a free entree to celebrate the day. Salads are not included in the deal.

The offer is good from the time Chick-Fil-A opens until 7 p.m. You can go for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Last year, more than 1.8 million free entrees were given to those dressed in their bovine best.