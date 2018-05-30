Chick-Fil-A in California to begin paying employees up to $18 an hour

A Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Sacramento, California is raising its hourly wages.

Starting June 4, current employees and new hires will get a nice bump in their hourly pay.

The franchise owner is increasing the hourly wage for "hospitality professionals" from $12.50 or $13 an hour to $17 or $18 an hour. He says he wants to improve his employees' lifestyles.

There are also added benefits. All employees will get paid sick leave. For those in supervisory positions, they will also get paid time off.

The minimum wage in California is $11 an hour.