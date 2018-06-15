Child dies after shooting at dentist's office in Colorado

A shooting took place at a dentist's office in Colorado Thursday. The situation unfolded Thursday afternoon at a busy office park.

Two adults and two children were rushed to the hospital following the shooting. One of the children has died.

The suspect in the shooting fled the scene after the shooting. About two hours later, authorities located a vehicle that matched the description of the one that fled the scene.

Police surrounded the vehicle and took the driver into custody.

Officials are calling the driver a "person of interest."

Authorities have not said whether they are looking for anyone else connected to the shooting.