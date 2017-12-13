Child hit by bus outside Davenport school

A student was hit in an accident involving a Davenport CitiBus.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Wed. Dec. 13, 2017 at the intersection of 53rd Street and N. Division near Wood Intermediate School.

According to a spokesperson for the Davenport Community School District, the student ran out in front of the bus as it was pulling up to the intersection.

A school nurse provided assistance until an ambulance arrived. The student was taken to the hospital, but his injuries appear to be minor. He was able to stand and walk.