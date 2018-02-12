Child hospitalized after train vs. car accident in Hampton, Ill.

Police were called to a train versus car accident at the rail road crossing in the 400 block of 4th street Monday morning, just before 10 a.m.

Police say there was a female driver and a young child in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Hampton Fire and Genesis Ambulance responded. The child was taken to Illini Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The train was cleared to leave at 11:34 a.m. by Canadian Pacific investigators after it was inspected and found to be safe for travel.

The accident remains under investigation.