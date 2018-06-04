Child neglect of Sterling 16-month-old leads to arrest of two

Samantha and Shane Celestino were arrested for endangering the life or health of a child after a report of child neglect.

In February, the Sterling Police Department received a report of child neglect involving a 16-month female.

On June 4, 2018, both Shane P. Celestino, 33, of Sterling, and Samantha J. Celestino, 33, of Sterling were arrested for endangering the life or health of a child.

Shane Celestino and Samantha Celestino were released on a notice to appear with a court date of July 13, 2018.