Child pens letter to judge for saving her mom's life

A third-grade girl in West Virginia wrote a letter to the judge who helped her mom get off of drugs.

Laci was given an assignment to write a story about her hero, so she wrote about Boone County Judge William Thompson.

Laci's paper reads like this:

"I choose to write my story about our judge in Boone County William Thompson. I choose to write my story on him because to me he is a true hero. He wears his robe like a cape. He saved my mom from a life of drug abuse. My hero is over a program that saves lives called drug court. I thought my mommy was going to die or we would lose her forever but thanks to my hero my mom has been clean 9 months because of him I have my mommy back. He cares about people like mommy."

Her mom, Katie Midkiff, had struggled with addiction for three years. It caused stress, hurt and anger for Laci and her two sisters.

Nine months into Katie Midkiff's sobriety, Laci has her mom back and she's beyond grateful to Judge Thompson for her mom's gift of a second chance as she continues through drug court. The program keeps her out of jail, while holding her accountable daily as she focuses on her sobriety.

