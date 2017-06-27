Child pornography case at Davenport school leave parents shocked. Child advocacy specialists give advice on the tough conversations with kids

Often time’s kids think of teachers as of someone that’s always going to have their well-being at heart. Sometimes that's not always the case.

Vera French outpatient manager Taryn Hancock says speaking with your children, about a teacher's bad behavior can also be an emotional conversation. But Hancock says starting the conversation is the first and hardest step.

“Don't beat around the bush, we have to change the way we think about it. it is a form of sexual abuse and people who are perpetrators are changing their method,” said Hancock.

The second step, asking kids about their well-being.

“This is a form of sexual abuse. if you think about it in that aspect, you can talk to kids the same way you would about stranger danger, good touch/bad touch, and who are trusted people,” Hancock added.

The third step, is talking to your kids about potential signs or red flags.

“Don't just put it off to the side like 'oh, this kid doesn't get along with that teacher so they're just trying to get them in trouble.' we owe it to ourselves and our kids to really take these things seriously,” Hancock said.

But most importantly, Hancock says parents should always keep an open dialogue with their kids.

“If you yourself are uncomfortable talking about it. That’s going to make it harder for your child to report something to you,”

