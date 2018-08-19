Child seriously injured after multiple-vehicle accident in Naperville

Multiple people are injured after a four-vehicle accident in Naperville, Illinois. Police arrived to mile post 123 on Sunday just before 11 a.m.

The Illinois State Police say three vehicles were heading east on I-88 and were driving slow or were stopped when an international truck, driven by a 47-year-old man from Kingsland, Georgia, failed to reduce speed and rear-ended a Nissan. The Nissan then rear-ended a Lexus which then rear-ended a Chevrolet.

The driver and an 11-year-old passenger in the Nissan were taken to the hospital, with the child having serious injuries. The driver of the Lexus was also taken to the hospital.

The incident is still being investigated and no other information is being released at this time.