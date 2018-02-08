Child services worker attacked during welfare check has passed away

A Department of Children and Family Services worker who was attacked during a child welfare check and was in a coma has now died. Pamela Knight worked in the regional office in Sterling, Ill.

Back in September, 2017, the 59-year-old child services worker went to check on a child in Milledgeville when she was attacked.

The child's father, 25-year-old Andrew Surcher, was charged with aggravated battery. Officials plan to issue a statement regarding the case.

