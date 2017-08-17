Survivors of childhood sexual abuse speak out about new Illinois law

Three decades later, Natalie Long is still learning to cope with the pain. Long was sexually abused my someone close to her at just 7-years-old.

" I can tell you when you go through something like that at that age you don't know why you're angry," Long said. "You know something is wrong, it's not right, you're scared, you're afraid of saying something because somebody has told you that your bad or that nobody will like you."

At that time in Illinois, the statute of limitations required child sex abuse victims to report their abuser within 20 years of turning 18. After careful consideration, Long ultimately chose not to report her offender.

"For me, it wasn't going to change anything the damage had been done."

A new law signed by Governor Rauner removes those limitations for felony criminal sexual abuse and sex crimes against children. The legislation will allow for the prosecution of those crimes at any time.

"I was jumping for joy, tears of happiness and a whole bunch of things went through me but definitely elated that there are people out there that are fighting for the same cause."

Instead of her pursuing her own case, Long is working to help other survivors. She's drafted a bill to remove the statute of limitations in Iowa. Right now, victims have 10 years to report their offender after turning 18.

"I don't think it's fair and I'll never change my mind on this that somebody can skirt the law for 10 years and as long as nobody has press charges."

Long plans to bring a revised form of her bill to legislators in January, making it her mission to bring support to survivors in all states.

"The goal is, for nationwide for the statutes to be removed and if we have to go state by state that's what we do."