Children's Miracle Network Telethon

KWQC is once again partnering with iHeart Radio to host the Children's Miracle Network Radiothon.

The event known as "KISS for Kids" raises money from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Viewers and listeners can call in to 1-800-456-2772 and donate on Thursday, September 14 from 6 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

During that time, 101.3 KISS-FM will be broadcasting live from the lobby of KWQC.

TV-6 will also be broadcasting live from the event as the day progresses.

In 2016, the radiothon raised over $22,000.

If viewers don't have time to call in and give, they can go online to The Children's Miracle Network Website.