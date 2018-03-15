Chilly St Patrick's Day

A storm system will bring a wintry mix to the region late Friday into Saturday. While the system is trending drier it still could be enough to impact some roads by Saturday morning.

Rain/sleet/snow will all start up by 8PM on Friday. Overnight as temps drop into the 20s it will be mainly snow for our area. Accumulations of 1"-2" north of highway 30 are possible. Areas south of that line, including the QC, are looking at minor accumulations on grassy surfaces of less than an inch. Main roads should be in fine shape, but side roads and sidewalks may be a little slick on Saturday morning. temps will warm above freezing by mid morning bringing an end to any slick concerns. Highs will only reach the low 40s by Saturday afternoon.

This forecast is not final, so if you plan on heading to the race or parade you will want to pay attention to updates so download the QC Weather app!