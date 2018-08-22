Chilly This Morning/Tracking Storms For Friday

With clear skies and light winds this morning is one of the coolest starts we've had in a few months in the mid to upper 50s. We will see another morning in the 50s on Thursday, just in time for more kids to head back to school.

A strong system will bring showers and storms to the area late Thursday into Friday. Depending on the timing of the system, additional storms may develop on Friday afternoon. This round could result in damaging winds. We have a slight risk for severe weather on Friday, but since confidence isn't high on timing we have held off on issuing a First Alert Day. Either way Friday will be a day of storms and one to pay attention to.