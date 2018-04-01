China announces tariffs on U.S. agricultural imports

The Chinese government has announced it is imposing a 15-percent tariff on 120 kinds of American fruit and a 25-percent tariff on certain pork products made in the U.S.

Beijing says the tariffs are retaliation for taxes that president trump approved on Chinese steel and aluminum imported to the U.S.

The American exports being hit with the tariffs include frozen pork, as well as wine and certain fruits and nuts.

The announcement follows warnings Chinese officials have made for several weeks in an escalating trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

The tariffs that China imposed could hurt American ranchers and farmers.

U.S. farmers shipped nearly $20 billion in goods to China in 2017 that included $1.1.billion worth of pork.

