China disputes latest US tariffs at World Trade Organization

China is challenging the latest round of U.S. tariffs against Chinese goods through the World Trade Organization.

The Chinese government on Monday formally requested "dispute consultations" with the United States over the Trump administration's imposition of $16 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods last week. China has responded with similar taxes on U.S. goods.

Its request to the World Trade Organization opens a 60-day period for the two countries to hold talks.

China already is holding talks with the U.S. about its previous tariffs on both Chinese steel and aluminum products and over alleged Chinese violations of U.S. intellectual property protections.

All told, the administration is preparing tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese products. China has vowed to retaliate on American goods worth $60 billion.