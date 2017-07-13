China set to purchase Iowa's soybean yields

Iowa farmers received a major boost today after a Chinese delegation in Des Moines signed commitments to purchase nearly all of Iowa's soybeans.

The $4.5 Billion deal to buy 460 million bushels of soybeans comes a week before Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to lead an agricultural trade mission to China.

Lt. Gov. Gregg spoke about the deal at today's event in Des Moines.

"These trade connections go far beyond agriculture the key is to identify and foster areas for complimentary cooperation," said Gregg.

The Chinese delegation from seven companies also signed contracts for pork and beef.

