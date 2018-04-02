China's fallen space lab plummets into south pacific

China's Tiangong-1 Space Lab re-entered the Earth's atmosphere and plummeted into the middle of the South Pacific Monday local time.

That's according to China's Manned Space Agency.

The agency also mentioned that "most parts were burned up in the re-entry process."

The 40-foot long Tiangong-1 or "Heavenly Palace", is one of China's highest-profile space projects.

It was launched in September 2011 as a prototype for China's ultimate space goal of a permanent space station that is expected to launch around 2022.

The Chinese government told the U.N. in May 2017 that its space lab had "ceased functioning" in March 2016. The government, however, did not specify the reason.

China launched another space lab, Tiangong-2 in September 2016.